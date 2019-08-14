Abeer vows to expose Meenakshi's ugly game in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti’s love story will soon begin, but Meenakshi is planning an ugly game to separate them.



In the previous episode, we have seen that Abeer is shocked to see Mishti exposing Kuhu's truth in front of everyone.



He is unable to believe that Mishti can do something like this intentionally.



Meanwhile, Parul is seeing that Meenakshi's ugly move has changed everything and hurt Kunal as well.



Parul decides to breaks her promise and reveal the truth to Abeer, but Nanaji stops her.



Abeer then gets to know about Mishti leaving the city and rushes to the airport to stop her.



Abeer and Mishti have an emotional moment. Abeer also learns the truth and vows to expose Meenakshi.