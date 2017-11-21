Four Lions’ popular daily, Ishqbaaaz that airs on Star Plus will bring forth a high voltage sequence in the upcoming track.

The viewers have already been a witness some failed romantic moments between Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), and we are sure, the ardent fans cannot wait to watch some steamy romance between them.

We can now say that the wait has been rather worthy as according to the latest promos that have hit television, the daily has some hot romance in the form of a consummation in store for its viewers!

While this oomph will add an edge to Anika and Shivaay's love story, the show will run a light-hearted romantic track of the trio couple!

Apart from this, the viewers would already have a hint of Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) and Abhay (Avinash Mishra)'s return to the Oberoi Mansion. And the show will hit a high-point when they do so and create a ruckus of a kind!

Our source informs us that, “The Oberoi family be shocked to see Svetlana and Abhay. Not only that, Abhay will introduce Svetlana as his wife! Yes, Svetlana will be seen in a bridal outfit and will blackmail Shivaay with a video proof of the mill incident.”

Shivaay will have to let Svetlana stay in the Oberoi Mansion and on the other hand, Anika, Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) will join hands to throw Svetlana out of the house after they will find something fishy!

It will be interesting to watch how the ladies find success in their mission!

We could not reach the actors for a comment.