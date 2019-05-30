News

Abhi and Pragya to fight over Kiara's death again in Kumkum Bhagya

30 May 2019

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi has come to know that Rhea was the one who ruined the food at the party. He confronts her in front of everyone.

In the upcoming episode, Dasi tells Abhi to bring Pragya back to the Mehra house.

Abhi is still disheartened about the past when Pragya separated their twin daughters and blamed him for Kiara’s death.

Well, since both Abhi and Pragya blame one another for Kiara’s death, their anger against each other surfaces again.

As they come across each other, the past unfolds and the blame game starts again.

It will be interesting to see if Abhi and Pragya manage to forget their past and move on with their twin daughters. 

