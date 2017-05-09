Hot Downloads

News

Abhi to call off his wedding with Tanu in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2017 05:59 PM

History will once again repeat in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms).

The wedding drama of Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Tanu (Leena Jumani) is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Purab (Vin Rana) and Dadi have finally learnt about Tanu being the bride sitting next to Abhi on the wedding mandap. They will get shocked seeing Tanu instead of Pragya (Sriti Jha).

So will Tanu manage to take pheras with Abhi?

Well, the answer is no! You guys can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Pragya’s mom Sarla (Supriya Shukla) will reach in the nick of time, and inform Abhi about Pragya getting kidnapped. He will hence leave the wedding mandap to search Pragya.

On the other hand, Purab will manage to trace the number of the van in which Pragya was abducted.

Let’s wait and watch how Abhi will try to bring Pragya back.

We buzzed the cast but they remained busy shooting for the sequence.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates on your favourite TV shows. 

 

