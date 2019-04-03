News

Abhi feels bad about Prachi being behind bars in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 07:10 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has become an interesting watch post the leap.

We recently wrote about Rhea (Naina Singh) seeking revenge from Prachi (Mugda Chapekar) by accusing her of stealing her necklace.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Rhea succeeds in her plans, and the cops put Prachi behind bars.

Meera happens to hear Aaliya and Rhea’s conversation about how they both managed to prove Prachi a thief and had her arrested.

Meera slaps Rhea for making Prachi suffer unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, Abhi feels bad that he couldn’t stop Prachi from being arrested.

Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Balaji Telefilms, Mugda Chapekar, Naina Singh, Vin Rana, Ruchi Savarn, and Shikha Singh, Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler, Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, Leena Jumani, Mishal Raheja, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Mughda Chapekar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Suniel Shetty makes a guest appearance on Super...

Suniel Shetty makes a guest appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Naura
Naura
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar

past seven days