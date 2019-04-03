Abhi feels bad about Prachi being behind bars in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has become an interesting watch post the leap.

We recently wrote about Rhea (Naina Singh) seeking revenge from Prachi (Mugda Chapekar) by accusing her of stealing her necklace.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Rhea succeeds in her plans, and the cops put Prachi behind bars.

Meera happens to hear Aaliya and Rhea’s conversation about how they both managed to prove Prachi a thief and had her arrested.

Meera slaps Rhea for making Prachi suffer unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, Abhi feels bad that he couldn’t stop Prachi from being arrested.