News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Tanusree Shankar to grace Hridmajhare

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2017 12:52 PM

Time to smile as we bring an update for the viewers of Akash Aath's Hridmajhare!

Well, the celebrities who will be seen gracing the upcoming episodes of the chat show include the popular Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya and dancer and choreographer Tanusree Shankar.  ​

Abhijeet will be seen on 30 November and 1 December while Tanusree will grace the show on 2 December.

They will be seen in conversation with Pt. Tanmoy Bose revealing many interesting things about life, career and more.

So, gear up for the episodes which will be aired at 9.30 pm.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates. 

