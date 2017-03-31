Hot Downloads

Abhilash Kumar gets an image-makeover in his ‘short film’

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2017 11:41 AM

Actor Abhilash Kumar has played the chocolate boy to finesse on TV!! On the big screen, he effectively played the antagonist in the Sunny Deol movie Ghayal Once Again

Now he will play a street-smart guy who would be a pervert by nature!! 

Abhilash who was last seen in Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant is presently shooting for a short film, Halkat. 

The short film is being directed by Vivek Mushran  and has Purvi Mundada also starring in it. The short is produced by Humara Movie owned by Preety Ali. 

Says Abhilash, “This role is full of energy. He is street-smart and very interesting to play. I am on the lookout for good work on TV. However, at the moment I am shooting for this short film. Every experience is a learning curve.”

Wish you all the best, Abhilash!!    

