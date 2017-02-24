Abhinandan Jindal joins Colors’ Kasam

Actor Abhinandan Jindal has been roped in to play the role of Kunal Vohra in popular TV show "Kasam…Tere Pyar Ki".



Kunal will spice up the drama in the show as he will be seen as the illegitimate son of Raj Singh Bedi (Vijay Kashyap) who has come to take revenge from his father.



"Getting a chance to be a part of ‘Kasam...' which has been receiving accolades for its unique and beautiful love story is quite thrilling," Abhinandan said in a statement.



"Playing Kunal's character is going to be exciting as I will be portraying a grey character. Kunal Vohra's character will bring in a high point in the plot as he has come with the agenda to create havoc in the lives of Bedi family.



"His entry will bring about a lot of hurdles for Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) and Tanuja (Kratika Sengar). Hoping the viewers will enjoy this twist in the tale," he added.



"Kasam…Tere Pyaar Ki" is aired on Colors.

(Source: IANS)