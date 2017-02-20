Abhinav Kapoor joins 'Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi'

Actor Abhinav Kapoor has joined the cast of TV show "Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi".



"Yes, I am excited to be part of the upcoming show. I would love my fans to wait for the right time to know about my character in the show," Abhinav said in a statement.



According to sources, Abhinav will play the role of Balwan who is the brother of Shiv (the male protagonist).



The show will be aired on Star Plus soon.



To be produced by Shoonya Square Productions, "Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi" will also star Tina Ann Philip and Kanwar Dhillon.

(Source: IANS)