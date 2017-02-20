Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who looks BEST with beard?

Who looks BEST with beard?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Abhinav Kapoor joins 'Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi'

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 06:44 PM

Actor Abhinav Kapoor has joined the cast of TV show "Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi".

"Yes, I am excited to be part of the upcoming show. I would love my fans to wait for the right time to know about my character in the show," Abhinav said in a statement.

According to sources, Abhinav will play the role of Balwan who is the brother of Shiv (the male protagonist).

The show will be aired on Star Plus soon.

To be produced by Shoonya Square Productions, "Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi" will also star Tina Ann Philip and Kanwar Dhillon.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Abhinav Kapoor, TV actor, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top