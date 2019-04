Abhiroy Singh and Dishita Jain in ZEE5â€™s Kaafir

TellyChakkar has been dedicated to providing exclusive news about all the exciting happenings in the digital world.Recently, we reported about Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor doing a web-series together for ALTBalaji ( Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor roped in for ALTBalaji’s next ).Now, the latest information we have is about digital platform ZEE5’s upcoming web-series named Kaafir.As per reports, Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina will play the leads in the show.Now, we’ve learned that actor Abhiroy Singh and child actress Dishita Jain will be a part of the project and will have pivotal role to play.Abhiroy is known for his performance in Commando 2, whereas Dishita has done a few commercials.We couldn’t get through Abhiroy and Dishita for a confirmation.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.