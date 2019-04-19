News

Abhiroy Singh and Dishita Jain in ZEE5â€™s Kaafir

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
19 Apr 2019 01:21 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been dedicated to providing exclusive news about all the exciting happenings in the digital world.

Recently, we reported about Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor doing a web-series together for ALTBalaji (Read here: Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor roped in for ALTBalajiâ€™s next).

Now, the latest information we have is about digital platform ZEE5â€™s upcoming web-series named Kaafir.

As per reports, Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina will play the leads in the show.

Now, weâ€™ve learned that actor Abhiroy Singh and child actress Dishita Jain will be a part of the project and will have pivotal role to play.

Abhiroy is known for his performance in Commando 2, whereas Dishita has done a few commercials.

We couldnâ€™t get through Abhiroy and Dishita for a confirmation.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Tellychakkar.com, Jennifer Winget, Rajat Kapoor, ALTBalaji, ZEE5â€™s upcoming web-series, Kaafir, Abhiroy Singh, Dishita Jain, Commando 2,

