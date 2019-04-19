Abhiroy Singh and Dishita Jain in ZEE5â€™s Kaafir

MUMBAI:
Now, the latest information we have is about digital platform ZEE5â€™s upcoming web-series named Kaafir.
As per reports, Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina will play the leads in the show.
Now, weâ€™ve learned that actor Abhiroy Singh and child actress Dishita Jain will be a part of the project and will have pivotal role to play.
Abhiroy is known for his performance in Commando 2, whereas Dishita has done a few commercials.
We couldnâ€™t get through Abhiroy and Dishita for a confirmation.
