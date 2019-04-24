Abhi's thankful to Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, Kavya becomes Janhvi's target in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kavya becomes Janhvi's target

In the upcoming episode, the fight between Ishani and Kavya has resulted in a drastic situation. Shockingly, Ishani has committed suicide.

Janhvi's stand for Kavya and her slapping Ishani made Ishani commit suicide. Janhvi holds Kavya responsible for her sister’s demise.

But Janhvi is keeping a lot of patience, as she wants to settle scores with Kavya. Kavya is unaware of Janhvi's evil intentions and blindly trusts Janhvi.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Aahilya ruins Malhar and Kalyani's date

In the upcoming episode, Anupriya and Sarthak plan a romantic date to bring Kalyani and Malhar close.

Anupriya compels Kalyani to confess her love to Malhar. Meanwhile, Sarthak also convinces Malhar to confess his feelings for Kalyani.

Their plan is about to succeed, but Aao Saheb ruins it. Aao Saheb instigates Atul against Malhar and compels him to keep Kalyani away from Malhar.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Kiran reveals Shaina aka Ishita's diamond smuggling truth

In the upcoming episode, Raman and Ishita have a major clash. Raman suspects that it is not Ishita or that she is hiding something from them.

Shagun wants things to settle down, but she gets a shock when she sees something similar to a diamond in Ishita's denture box.

Shagun tells this to Kiran, and Kiran thus keeps her eye over Ishita to find out the truth. She learns about Ishita aka Shaina's diamond smuggling truth.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi's thankful to Pragya

In the upcoming episode Abhi gets to know from Rhea about a woman who saved her from the police.

Abhi is grateful and wants to personally thank her. He goes to meet at her house being unaware that she is Pragya, but fails to meet her as she is in the washroom.