Abhishek Banerjee bags Netflix’s Typewriter

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
13 Apr 2019 07:10 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining digital content!

Now, TellyChakkar.com has yet another interesting update from the Netflix’s next Typewriter.

According to our credible sources, Abhishek Banerjee of Stree fame will have an important character to essay.

Typewriter is based on a haunted house and how ghosts create havoc in the lives of the new family who reside there. Popular filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh will be directing the series.

We tried contacting Abhishek, but he remained unavailable for comment.

TellyChakkar.com already reported about Purab Kohli being roped in to play an important part in the project.

As per reports, Samir Kochhar, Ricky Patel and Aarnaa Sharma will also be seen in pivotal roles in the project.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

