Abhishek Sharma adopts a dog to surprise his wife Apeksha Dandekar

Star Bharat's popular show Nimki Mukhiya's lead actor Babbu Singh (Abhishek Sharma) gifted a beagle puppy on the occasion of his lovely spouse Apeksha Dandekar's birthday.

Speaking on the occasion he mentioned, "I was eager to surprise her since quite a while as Apeksha loves pets excessively much. Beagles are one of her favourites, which is the reason I chose to amaze her with a beagle puppy. I attempt to make every ordinary day exciting for her, so how can I not surprise her on her birthday?"

He further added, "Apeksha is a simple woman, she's not demanding. She had mentioned before that she'd like to adopt a puppy sometime in the not so distant future. I simply ensured she gets what she wants."