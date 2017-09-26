Which love triangle is more appealing to watch?
Actor Abhishek Sharma, who has featured in shows like "Best of Luck Nikki" and "Mere Angne Mein", says he is happy to play the lead role in a show for the first time. He got the opportunity after almost 800 auditions.
In the Star Bharat show, "Nimki Mukhiya", he plays Babbu Singh.
"Getting a lead role is a dream come true. I came here (Mumbai) in 2010 from Delhi and after seven years and almost 800 auditions, I got this. I am more happy for my parents. They trusted me and had patience, Abhishek said in a statement.
How much does he relate to his character?
"My character in this show is a bit unreal in today's world. So, it is not relatable. Babbu singh is a guy who has been raised in a 'mukhiya' family and he is a brat. He knows he will be the next 'mukhiya' of the village. I don't relate with the character as I am not like him in real life.
"But that's what I love about my job. I am portraying a character that's totally different from me."
(Source: IANS)
Add new comment