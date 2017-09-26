Actor Abhishek Sharma, who has featured in shows like "Best of Luck Nikki" and "Mere Angne Mein", says he is happy to play the lead role in a show for the first time. He got the opportunity after almost 800 auditions.

In the Star Bharat show, "Nimki Mukhiya", he plays Babbu Singh.

"Getting a lead role is a dream come true. I came here (Mumbai) in 2010 from Delhi and after seven years and almost 800 auditions, I got this. I am more happy for my parents. They trusted me and had patience, Abhishek said in a statement.

How much does he relate to his character?

"My character in this show is a bit unreal in today's world. So, it is not relatable. Babbu singh is a guy who has been raised in a 'mukhiya' family and he is a brat. He knows he will be the next 'mukhiya' of the village. I don't relate with the character as I am not like him in real life.

"But that's what I love about my job. I am portraying a character that's totally different from me."

(Source: IANS)