Abhishek Singh and Sahil Arora to romance the ladies in Kapoors

12 Jan 2018 07:10 PM

ALT Balaji's upcoming project titled Kapoors is one highly anticipated series amongst the mass. The show starring Kushal Tandon, Karishma Sharma and Riddhima Pandit as the primary star cast, went on floors recently two days ago.

TellyChakkar has been in the forefront while reporting about the upcoming web series. We recently reported about popular actress Adaa Khan playing an antagonist in the series. The latest we have is the name of the actor playing Adaa's boyfriend.

As per our information, two newbies have been roped in to play integral parts in the narrative. The makers were hunting romantic partners for both the leading ladies Karishma Sharma and Adaa Khan for a long time. Finally, the curators have found apt actors to play the said characters.

Abhishek Singh, last seen as an antagonist in Aadat Se Majboor, will make his digital debut with Kapoors. He'll be playing Karishma's boyfriend. While another fresh face Sahil Arora has been finalized to play Adaa's love interest.

As per the speculations, apparently Karishma and Adaa both will have a love angle with Kushal Tandon. That is when both the hot hunks - Sahil and Abhishek, will have a pivotal roles to play. Our sources inform that both the actors will start shooting for two months straight away.

We couldn't get in touch with Sahil and Abhishek for an official confirmation.

Kapoors, a family drama will go on air on Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform ALT Balaji. 

