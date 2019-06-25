Abhishek Verma and Niti Taylor to be seen in THIS project

MUMBAI: Abhishek Verma and Niti Taylor have come together for a project. They will be seen sharing screen space. The duo will be seen in a music video.

The actors have shot a music video under the banner of Times Music. The song is shot in Indore and is romantic in nature. It has been sung by R Naaz, written by Kumar Paji. Its music director is Saurav Roy. The video is directed by Onboard Films.

Confirming the development, Abhishek told about the music video to India Forums, “Yes I have shot for a music video, it's my first ever music video and very special. The song is beautiful and involves a cute love story.”

Abhishek Verma rose to fame as Adi in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Niti Taylor has been loved by the audience for her various television stints. She is known for her role of Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Mannat Kaur Khurana in Ishqbaaaz.