We often come across some dreamy proposals in films and TV shows and we often wonder if such things happen in real too!

We often say ‘Aisa sirf filmon mein hota hai’ but not always!

Ask Akanksha Jindal, whose beau Abhishek Bajaj has just made her dreams come true.

The good looking actor Abhishek, who is in a relationship with Akanksha Jindal recently proposed her in a romantic way (like we see in films).

He booked a private yacht for his lady love at the Gateway of India in Mumbai and surprised her with a perfect proposal and she said ‘yes’.

Wow!

Abhishekh was extremely elated about it, and shedding light on how fascinated her ladylove was he told TellyChakkar, “she always mentioned she wanted a dreamy proposal and was quite fascinated about it. So, I planned everything accordingly and knew that she will love it. She was totally surprised to see that I actually planned it and surprised her. She had no idea that I am going to propose her for the wedding. She thought that we are just going there to chill out.”

“It was a four hours ride for us on a yacht. We saw the sunset and shared couple of beautiful moments together under the moonlight. I had also hired a photographer to capture the real moments. We had champagne and danced on romantic numbers. It was overall a good experience. It will always remain a special moment of our life.”

Quite romantic! Isn’t it?

Stay blessed Abhishek and Akanksha.