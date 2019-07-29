Abigail Pande goes nude for yoga; Aashka Goradia supports her

MUMBAI: Abigail Pande, who is a television actress and dancer, has posted an inspiring post on her social media handle.



The actress, who is a yoga enthusiast, is out on a yoga retreat with BFF Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble. She posed nude while doing yoga and her powerful words are truly inspirational. Following the works of a yoga enthusiast, who practices yoga going nude, Abigail attempted this feat and she also explained the reason.



She wrote, “My many words may not be able to express how much I appreciate what @nude_yogagirl is doing. Many of You may not resonate with her insta handle but don’t we all know how attractive headlines and titles walk you towards what a person is trying to express, do we not know that judging a book by its cover is not the ultimate climax, so yeah! Nude and yoga might not have anything in common but it’s expression together may mean world to people who experience it, I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated.”



Abigail was skeptical at first. However, she got support in her friend Aashka. Speaking about the same, she added, “Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said, ‘Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won’t make you feel empowered.’ Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me. Here’s my story what’s yours? #nuedisnormal.”



Take a look below.