Abigail-Sanam in Nach Baliye 8?

SanaFarzeen's picture
By SanaFarzeen
11 Feb 2017 02:03 PM

Nach Baliye 8 is set to heat up dance stage in the coming months. Produced by BBC India, the show will beam on Star Plus.

The celeb dance reality show has always been a much talked project and this year too has generated quite a bit of audience interest.

Tellychakkar.com newsdesk has learnt that lovebirds (they are dating) Abigail Jain and Sanam Johar have been approached to participate in the series and in most probability will be seen jiving and grinding on the dance stage.

Abigail remained unavailable, however when we connected with Sanam he said with glee in his tone: “Yes, we are in talks and hope to finalise things in the coming days.”

Other jodis said to be part of Nach 8 are Bharti-Harsh, Divyanka-Vivek, Suyyash-Kishwer among others.

Tags > Nach Baliye 8, dance reality show, Star Plus, BBC India, Abigail Jain, Sanam Johar, Bharti-Harsh, Divyanka-Vivek, Suyyash-Kishwer,

