Abir plans to propose to Mishti in Yeh Risthey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Risthey Hai Pyaar Ke has winning hearts and charts from the time of its launch.

The makers at Director's Kut Productions have been keeping viewers hooked with its interesting plot and generating a lot of curiosity among the audience.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, the show will witness major drama with Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) planning to confess his love for Mishti (Rhea Sharma).

As per the plot, Rajvansh family visits Singhania’s house for Kunal and Mishti’s engagement ceremony.

Meanwhile, Abir wants to confess his feeling for Mishti. He will remove the box from his pocket and dream about getting engaged to Mishti.

Will Abir confess his love for Mishti?