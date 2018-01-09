‘Abscondence’ and ‘murder’ drama in Aakash Aath’s Satyamev Jayate

The forthcoming episode of Aakash Aath’s investigative show Satyamev Jayate has a lot of drama in store which will keep the viewers glued to the screen.

In yesterday’s episode, viewers saw Jinda tying a wire with the aim of harming Sree (Shampa Banerjee).

So, what will happen next? Will Jinda be successful in her evil mission?

When we got in touch with the leading lady of the show, Shampa, she shared, “Jinda has tied an almost invisible wire in Sree’s way so that she falls and her pregnancy gets destroyed but Sree will not cross it as Upal, Ujani’s boyfriend will come to Darpan to tell Sree about Ujani's suspected abscondence. Thus Jinda will be disappointed again. On the other hand, Ujani’s grandparents will keep on murdering all the judges of Nacho Bangla as a revenge of Ujani’s death.”

OMG!

We must say that this is going to be a gripping episode for sure.

Keep visiting this space for more such updates on your favourite TV shows.