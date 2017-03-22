Hot Downloads

News

Ace comedians join The Kapil Sharma Show

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Mar 2017 06:41 PM

Sony TV’s popular comedy programme The Kapil Sharma Show is making headlines these days!

After having a tiff with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover (popular as Dr. Mashhoor Gulati) has bid adieu to the show, leaving his fans disheartened.

There have been a lot of words shared by the two on Twitter about this controversy.

Whatever happens, the show must go on!!!

The upcoming episode of Comedy Nights with Kapil is going to be bigger in terms of comedy with the presence of some ace comedians on sets.

Yeah!!! The upcoming episodes will have some popular rib-ticklers namely Raju Shrivastav, Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi and Rajeev Thakur as guests.

Meanwhile, there has been a trouble time for Navjot Singh Sidhu as well. He had got a warning to choose either be a minister of his party or be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show

It seems like the matter has been resolved now and Sidhu continues to shoot with the team. Sidhu has shot for the comedian guests’ episode for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Woah! Are you ready for some high dose of laughing riot, folks?

Do share your excitement with us. 

