Achint Kaur gets INKED!

Getting inked has emerged as a trend of sorts for television and Bollywood actors.

The latest actor to join the bandwagon is sexy and suave Achint Kaur, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja.

Achint got tattoos done for the first time and she just can’t stop flaunting them. She got two tattoos done, one on her thighs and other one on her arm.

Have a look!

When asked Achint about her new tattoos, she shared, “I always wanted to get myself inked but yesterday on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri I decided to go to tattoo salon and get myself inked. The tattoo artist personally created designs for me. The art on my thigh is of a couple making out and there are five elements of nature inked on my arm. My good friend Shveta (Salve) suggested me to visit the salon.”

She added, “I am calling these tattoo as fixing my karma and hope this will attract good guys (wink).”

When asked if it was painful, she replied, “Not at all. I am tough.”

Bravo!