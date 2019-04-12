THIS actor always gets his way with WOMEN

MUMBAI: Are all you gossip lovers missing some interesting scoop on your favourite television actor?

TellyChakkar is back with some hot and spicy gossip from telly town.

We recently gave our avid readers dope on a popular producer who has been slyly flirting with his ex-heroine (Read here: THIS producer slyly flirts with his past show’s heroine).

Now, we have yet another interesting story for our readers. Read on to know more.

Fame, name, and money can surely have a huge impact on a person’s personality and his group of friends.

A popular TV actor has been using his charm and charisma to get his way with all of his female co-actors.

This actor, who is currently seen in a popular show, is quite popular among females. He has a history with almost all his co-actresses.

Can you guess who the actor is? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more interesting gossip.