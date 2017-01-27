Actor Mike Connors dies at 91

Actor Mike Connors, best known for playing detective Joe Mannix in 1960s and 1970s TV show "Mannix", has passed away at the age of 91 in Tarzana, California.



Connors died on Thursday, reports variety.com.



He had been diagnosed a week ago with leukaemia, according to his son-in-law Mike Condon.



"Mannix" ran for eight seasons from 1968 to 1975 and was the last series from Desilu Productions. Connors won a Golden Globe for his performance as a tough, athletic investigator, who in quintessential show style detective, insisted on doing things his own way and often got beaten up in the process.



In 2007, Connors made a guest appearance on "Two and a Half Men", His other TV appearances included "Murder, She Wrote", "Love Boat" and "Walker, Texas Ranger".



Connors is survived by his wife Mary Lou, daughter Dena, and granddaughter Cooper.

(Source: IANS)