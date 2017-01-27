Hot Downloads

Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss season 10?

Who will win Bigg Boss season 10?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your Republic Day pick?

Which is your Republic Day pick?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Actor Mike Connors dies at 91

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2017 12:39 PM

Actor Mike Connors, best known for playing detective Joe Mannix in 1960s and 1970s TV show "Mannix", has passed away at the age of 91 in Tarzana, California.

Connors died on Thursday, reports variety.com.

He had been diagnosed a week ago with leukaemia, according to his son-in-law Mike Condon.

"Mannix" ran for eight seasons from 1968 to 1975 and was the last series from Desilu Productions. Connors won a Golden Globe for his performance as a tough, athletic investigator, who in quintessential show style detective, insisted on doing things his own way and often got beaten up in the process.

In 2007, Connors made a guest appearance on "Two and a Half Men", His other TV appearances included "Murder, She Wrote", "Love Boat" and "Walker, Texas Ranger".

Connors is survived by his wife Mary Lou, daughter Dena, and granddaughter Cooper.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > actor, Mike Connors, died, TV show, Mannix, leukaemia, Two and a Half Men, Murder, She Wrote, Love Boat, Walker, Texas Ranger,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest