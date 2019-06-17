Actor Mohit Malik writes an open letter on Father's Day!

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most successful shows on television and has always been well placed when it comes to TRP ratings. This is because of the storyline and the fact that the entire team gets along well. Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma and Sikandar aka Mohit Malik really get along well, and they have a very close father and daughter relationship that is filled with a lot of happiness, care, love, and respect. Well, the testimony to this is the posts they share on social media. The two share a relationship similar to what they share on screen, and that’s why the feelings they emote seem so real on screen. There is no doubt that Aakrti rules Mohit’s heart.

Mohit penned a heartfelt letter this Father's Day! He captioned it saying, 'And this one comes straight from the heart for all the fathers out there! #HappyFathersDay #PenningMyThoughts.'

Mohit says, 'I feel blessed that I have been able to play a character (Sikander) that has helped me become a better human being!'

Check out the emotional post below.