News

Actor Mohit Malik writes an open letter on Father's Day!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jun 2019 04:54 PM

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most successful shows on television and has always been well placed when it comes to TRP ratings. This is because of the storyline and the fact that the entire team gets along well. Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma and Sikandar aka Mohit Malik really get along well, and they have a very close father and daughter relationship that is filled with a lot of happiness, care, love, and respect. Well, the testimony to this is the posts they share on social media. The two share a relationship similar to what they share on screen, and that’s why the feelings they emote seem so real on screen. There is no doubt that Aakrti rules Mohit’s heart.

Mohit penned a heartfelt letter this Father's Day!  He captioned it saying, 'And this one comes straight from the heart for all the fathers out there! #HappyFathersDay #PenningMyThoughts.'
Mohit says, 'I feel blessed that I have been able to play a character (Sikander) that has helped me become a better human being!'
 
Check out the emotional post below.
Tags > Mohit Malik, Father's Day, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Sikandar, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian...

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian Football Sensation - Sunil Chhetri
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

past seven days