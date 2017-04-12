Actor Shravan Reddy to endorse Merino wool in India

TV actor Shravan Reddy, who is currently enjoying the success of his TV show "Krishnadasi", has been announced as the first ambassador for Merino wool in India by the International Woolmark Company.

The announcement was made at India Fashion Forum 2017 on Wednesday here.

Shravan's strong fan and digital following in conjunction with his youthful appeal led to his selection as the brand's Indian face and he is excited.

"It is an honour and I am overwhelmed to begin this journey with a trusted not-for-profit enterprise like The Woolmark Company," the actor, also known for his role in "Dosti... Yariyaan... Manmarziyan", said in a statement

"The brand has always introduced path-breaking innovations and campaigns that have influenced youth who believe in socio-economic change. Identifying with a brand has never been easier for me and therefore my association with The Woolmark Company has stemmed almost naturally."

The Woolmark Company and Shravan's mutual passion for the sportswear and athleisure markets form the perfect foundation to educate consumers on the versatility of Merino wool.

"Shravan Reddy personifies the brand's appeal and we are confident that he will be relevant to our target market," said Arti Gudal, The Woolmark Company Country Manager India.