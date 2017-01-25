Hot Downloads

Actor swap in SAB TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2017 02:50 PM

SAB TV’s romantic fantasy-drama Ichhapyaari Naagin (Alchemy Productions) will witness the first replacement in the show.

Veteran actress Divyajyotee Sharma of Iss Pyaar Ko fame has been replaced. She played the character of Chanchal Pratap.

The role would now be played by actress Sheela Sharma who has been part of many Bollywood films like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Yes Boss among others.

So what’s the reason of the sudden replacement?

As per our sources, Divyajyotee got caught up in some personal commitment and has not been able to shoot full time for the show. Hence, for the serial’s betterment, makers decided to replace her.

We could not get through Divyajyotee and Sheela to solicit a comment.

