This is actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and wife Sonalika's new venture!

MUMBAI: Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan and fashion designer Sonalika Pradhan, who launched their son Ojasvi Pradhan in the world of fashion at an event previously, are back in the news as they are now planning to announce Meilleur Events with Ozvaganza in Mumbai this December.



'My wife who has completely engaged with fashion events. After achieving success and appreciation, she is ready to bring it to our motherland, India, and give opportunities to people here. I'm too happy and excited about it,' Vishwajeet said in a statement.



Meilleur Events India Fashion Week Australia in Melbourne was earlier a houseful show with lots of Australian celebrities. Several designers showcased their collections, like Samanth Chauhan, Rimi Nayak, Sayantan Sarkar from India and Rose Maria, Nicholas Gilbert, Funf, and Mini Raxevsky. It was the first show in Australia where known Indian designers showcased the collection in front of an Aussie audience. IFWA successfully presented Indian culture on an international platform. There were many performances during the show. Samanth Chauhan won the best designer award, Mahishasuranashini Iyenger won the best female award, and Yash Joshi won the best male male model award.

The event was supported by Ajitesh Lookhar, Raj Kiran, Ashima Jain, Vicki Popovski from E&E management, and Amanda Pollard. IFWA had an amazing round of kid models too as well as a live performance by international artist Sarah C. It was a different experience for the Australian audience, who were amazed to see the Indian collections. They loved the embroidery, cuts, falls, and patterns. They even approached the designers to buy the outfits. IFWA was successful in building a platform for international designers in Australia.



Meilleur Events is coming up with India Fashion Week in Singapore and Australia also.



Talking about the same Sonalika said, 'I'm happy that people here are loving my work and helping me to grow. My husband and kids are my support system. Looking forward to bringing it to India.'



