THIS actress to enter Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as the NEW ANTAGONIST

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most watched and loved television shows currently. The show features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles Prerna and Anuraag respectively. The show is being loved by the audience for its gripping storyline.

The show is undergoing a major drama where Prerna has ditched Anuraag and married Mr Bajaj (played by Karan Singh Grover). Well, now the narrative has taken a new turn as the makers will soon be introducing a new character to spice up the drama further. Apparently, the makers have roped in veteran actress Alka Amin as the new antagonist in the show.

According to the media reports, Alka will be playing Mr Bajaj’s bua in the show and will be creating more troubles for Prerna in the upcoming episodes. Reports further stated that Alka has already signed the papers and will soon start shooting for the show.

Speaking about Alka Amin, she is known for TV shows like Parichay, Kalash and Ye Pyaar Nahi To Kya Hai. She has also acted in films. He film projects include Romeo Akbar Walter, Luka Chuppi, and Kedarnath to name a few.