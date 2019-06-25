This actress gets trolled for playing lizard in Divya Drishti

MUMBAI: Popular television actress Mansi Srivastava is currently a part of Divya Drishti. Recently, her character turned into an animal in the show. Fans trolled the actress for playing lizard in the show; however, Mansi has reacted to the same in a candid way.



In fact, Mansi also found it hilarious. Speaking about the same, the actress told SpotboyE.com, “It was hilarious for me. I heard about it from my co-actor, Aadvik and he was teasing me throughout the shoot. We were told during narrations that Mukta Ma’am can anytime turn any character into an animal, so, don’t get shocked when it happens to you. People have played characters of snake and nevla, in the past, so becoming a lizard was fun; also, my character is totally negative now, so, that’s a change too.”



When asked how she prepared for the character, the actress told the portal, “A lizard is quick in hiding and in catching her prey, so, I am trying to play my character accordingly, keeping these characteristics in mind. Also, I have seen shows like Naagin, so I am trying to grasp how the actors move their eyes, their body language and dialogue delivery.



Mansi was further asked if she got affected by the trolls and negativity on social media, she said, “Not at all. I don’t take these things seriously. When Dipika Kakar, aka Simar turned Makhi, she was trolled as well. It’s maker’s call by the end of it and the actor has to do what he/she is asked to do as per script’s demand. If people are hating and trolling my character, it means that they are watching our show which is a good thing. I need to give my 100% to the character I am playing, it’s my job. However, I would love if people refrain from posting hateful comments, because that’s not me in real life, it’s just a character. We all are trying to make a good show and I request my audience to watch the show and take it positively.”



