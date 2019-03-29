This actress to host Vikas Gupta’s Yeh Ishq Nahee Aasan, Karan Jotwani’s controversial statement, Roop actor files for divorce, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.



Laal Ishq to feature Shagun Sharma, Puneett Chouksey and Kiran Srinivas





The series revolving around passion, love and supernatural elements have enthralled audience with twists and turns.



The upcoming story will feature actors Shagun Sharma (Tu Aashiqui), Puneett Chouksey (Naagin 3) and Kiran Srinivas (Zindagi Wins).



Kanika Kapoor to join hands with Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur and Armaan Malik on The Voice



The Voice has never failed to impress audience with its content and challenging episodes. With this season, Divyanka Tripathi turned host and got rave reviews for her hosting skills and glam transformation. The show has returned in a better avatar from the previous installments on Star Plus.



The Voice season 3 is gaining popularity day by day. The show is currently judged by Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, and Kanika Kapoor.



Zee TV’s Aghori to feature Gaurav Chopraa in lead role



Zee TV’s supernatural thriller Aghori, being made ready for weekend programming, has got its male lead, and the lead in the show will be none other than the tall and handsome actor Gaurav Chopraa.



According to media reports, Gaurav, who is presently seen in the role of Rahil Khan in Viu series Love, Lust and Confusion, will play the male lead, and Simran Kaur of Agnifera will play the female lead.



Ssara Khan to join hands with Vikas Gupta for Yeh Ishq Nahee Aasan



Ssara Khan, who is best remembered for her role in Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, has been rather selective about TV projects but has been in news constantly. She was last seen in Woh Apna Sa and will now be seen as a host on Vikas Gupta's Yeh Ishq Nahee Aasan.



Vikas will soon be launching new episodic series named Yeh Ishq Nahi Asaan. The series will feature youth-based love stories in every new episode. Rohit Suchanti, Ishaa Chawla, Fahad Ali and Chetna Pande will be part of the episodic series.



Ssara Khan will be hosting the show.



Aap Ke Aa Jane Se actor Karan Jotwani gets slammed by netizens



Being a celebrity is not easy. It comes with many pros and cons. While everybody thinks that glamour and fame are all what the actors get, it is not at all easy to lead the life of a celebrity. You are always under the scanner of the fans and one step they don't like, you won't be spared. And when social media is booming, chances of getting slammed has been heightened. Recently, something similar happened to Aap Ke Aa Jane Se actor Karan Jotwani.



The actor shared his thoughts on politics. He revealed that he is not interested in politics. He wrote, "I've had a very apolitical view all life long.”



“I don't like the vibe of the current government. Nor in admiration of any party as such. Jo hona Hain woh Toh hoga. One vote creates a difference? That's just Lol. Bas yehi kehna tha," he added.



Instantly, some of the social media users started pointing fingers at his attitude. Being a celeb, they feel that he was acting irresponsible and not setting good example for the next generation, though he gave them back on his style and shut them off.

I’ve had a very apolitical view all life long.



I don’t like the vibe of the current government. Nor in admiration of any party as such. Jo hona Hain woh Toh hoga. One vote creates a difference? That’s just Lol.



Bas yehi kehna tha. — Karan Jotwani (@BabaJotwani) March 27, 2019

Take a look here:



Juhi Parmar out of danger &TV’s popular episodic format with supernatural twists, Laal Ishq will come up with yet another interesting story.The series revolving around passion, love and supernatural elements have enthralled audience with twists and turns.The upcoming story will feature actors Shagun Sharma (Tu Aashiqui), Puneett Chouksey (Naagin 3) and Kiran Srinivas (Zindagi Wins).The Voice has never failed to impress audience with its content and challenging episodes. With this season, Divyanka Tripathi turned host and got rave reviews for her hosting skills and glam transformation. The show has returned in a better avatar from the previous installments on Star Plus.The Voice season 3 is gaining popularity day by day. The show is currently judged by Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, and Kanika Kapoor.Zee TV’s supernatural thriller Aghori, being made ready for weekend programming, has got its male lead, and the lead in the show will be none other than the tall and handsome actor Gaurav Chopraa.According to media reports, Gaurav, who is presently seen in the role of Rahil Khan in Viu series Love, Lust and Confusion, will play the male lead, and Simran Kaur of Agnifera will play the female lead.Ssara Khan, who is best remembered for her role in Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, has been rather selective about TV projects but has been in news constantly. She was last seen in Woh Apna Sa and will now be seen as a host on Vikas Gupta's Yeh Ishq Nahee Aasan.Vikas will soon be launching new episodic series named Yeh Ishq Nahi Asaan. The series will feature youth-based love stories in every new episode. Rohit Suchanti, Ishaa Chawla, Fahad Ali and Chetna Pande will be part of the episodic series.Aap Ke Aa Jane Se actor Karan Jotwani gets slammed by netizensBeing a celebrity is not easy. It comes with many pros and cons. While everybody thinks that glamour and fame are all what the actors get, it is not at all easy to lead the life of a celebrity. You are always under the scanner of the fans and one step they don't like, you won't be spared. And when social media is booming, chances of getting slammed has been heightened. Recently, something similar happened to Aap Ke Aa Jane Se actor Karan Jotwani.The actor shared his thoughts on politics. He revealed that he is not interested in politics. He wrote, "I've had a very apolitical view all life long.”“I don't like the vibe of the current government. Nor in admiration of any party as such. Jo hona Hain woh Toh hoga. One vote creates a difference? That's just Lol. Bas yehi kehna tha," he added.Instantly, some of the social media users started pointing fingers at his attitude. Being a celeb, they feel that he was acting irresponsible and not setting good example for the next generation, though he gave them back on his style and shut them off.Take a look here:

Juhi Parmar, who is currently seen in Tantra, had a close encounter with death. The actress recently posted about her out of body experience and it gave us the chills!



The incident happened with Juhi during Holi. The actress felt a choking sensation and went breathless. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. The actress has posted about the same on her social media handle.



Check out her post below:

It’s party time on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set!

Actress Medha Sambutkar, who is popular for playing Bhabhi maa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was in for a surprise when her birthday was celebrated on the set of the show.



The actress was working on her birthday when the cast and crew decided to surprise her by making her cut a cake on Thursday afternoon.



We wish Medha a great year ahead and are sure happiness is her other name!



Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor is getting DIVORCE!



Divorce is hard, painful and complicated. When a couple decides to get a divorce, it's not just them but also the people around them who suffer. We have reported about a lot of telly town couples getting divorce due to all kinds of reasons, and the latest name to join the bandwagon is actor Alok Narula who is currently seen in Colors' show, Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.



According to media reports, the actor who tied the knot with actress Anshu Malik in December 2015 is filing for a divorce and the reason being told is compatibility issues between the couple. As per a report in leading news daily, Alok and Anshu, who were good friends before marriage, tied the knot after a year and a half long relationship. At the outset, everything was good but problems started to crop up a year ago. Suddenly, the couple lacked understanding and were finding each other incompatible. Both of them tried to work their marriage but have now realized that they can't stay with each other, hence they have decided to part ways amicably.



Also, as per reports, Anshu is now staying with her mother. Though the couple hasn't yet confirmed the date, but they will file for it soon.



Anshu, who is currently seen in Sony TV show Vighnaharta Ganesha, confirmed the news saying that they both are on cordial terms with each other and have taken the decision because of compatibility issues.



Meri Hanikarak Biwi is not going off air: Amir Jaffar



Recently, a leading entertainment portal had reported that Amir Jaffar's show Meri Hanikarak Biwi is going off air. There were on and off rumours that the show will end soon. The producer of the show cleared the rumours.



Show's producer Amir Jaffar who was caught off guard with this news says, "I was shocked. As far as we and the programming team of &TV is concerned, there has been no indication whatsoever that this is going to happen as claimed by the news portal. The show is performing well despite its slot being shifted. We are even shooting special episodes. The show is on air now for more than a year which indicates that audience has liked the show. The characters of the show very well liked with lead pair having a huge fan following. Since the false news broke I have been getting messages from umpteen viewers asking us not to let the show go off air.”



“Understandably, they are equally shocked as I am. Anyway, I would like to clarify and inform that Meri Hanikarak Biwi is not going off air any time soon. And I wish to see this show going places as we have interesting twists and turns ahead in the story," he concludes on a positive note.



‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor to enter 'Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii'



Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena starrer popular Colors’ show Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii is getting appreciation for its storyline and is fetching good TRPs ever since it started in 2016. Recently, it was revealed that popular TV actors Ronit Roy and Roopal Tyagi will enter Shakti, and now the makers have roped in another talented actor to play an important role in the show. TV actor Rushad Rana, who has been part of various popular TV shows as well as films, is set to enter Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii.



Rushad Rana, who was last seen playing a music director in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, will reportedly enter as a lawyer named Chaddha and will fight against Saumya's lawyer (Ronit Roy) to represent Varun's case.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor’s next move

The advent of online streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, ALT Balaji and Zee 5 to name a few has completely turned the tables in the field of entertainment. The relentless storytelling in these platforms seems to be having a lot of impact on what people want to watch. With audience having easy access to these platforms, content creators are experimenting with different kinds of scripts and with the success of the digital content, mainstream actors are now curious to explore the space.



The latest actor to make his debut in the digital space is none other than Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Naksh aka Rishi Dev. According to media reports, the actor has been roped in for Zee 5's upcoming web series, Poison.



The series already boasts of an ensemble cast including actors Arbaaz Khan, Freddy Daruwala, Ayub Khan, Anchal Singh, Tanuj Virwani, Romit Raj, Riya Sen Pranati Rai Prakash, and Krishna Bisht to name a few.



The series is being directed by Jatin Wagle and Rishi will have an interesting character to play.



Well, apart from this, Rishi, Mohena and Gaurav's Rimorav vlog channel is a huge hit on YouTube and all three of them are geared up to host the YouTube Fanfest this time.