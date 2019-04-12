Actress Manisha Purohit joins BJP

MUMBAI: Television actress Manisha Purohit is portraying the positive role of Prabha in the show, Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo. She is seen as the aunt of the character, Samar, essayed by actor Namish Taneja. Her character gives positive vibes to the audience.



The actress has stepped into politics. She has joined hands with BJP.



In an interview with TellyChakkar, Manisha spoke about the factors that inspired her to join politics. Excerpts:



What made you join politics?



After working with Umesh Shukla in the web series of Mr. Narendra Modi and seeing his journey, I realised that he is the real hero of the nation, and this led me to step into politics. I have dedicated myself to nation, and I pray to God that I can do everything to make India a better nation. I will campaign and will help BJP Sansad Gopal Shetty to come and run the nation again.



These days a lot of actors are joining politics. Do you think it is easy for the actors to connect with people and ask them to vote?



When it comes to nation and how things have changed in the past five years, it’s not at all that difficult to ask people to vote, and I will work hard and give my 100% for the betterment of my nation and make BJP win again.



What are your future plans – continue acting or focus on politics?



Both.



What’s your political agenda?



I am very inspired by Mr. Narendra Modi Ji. He has done a lot for the nation, and this has touched my heart. What he has done for the nation is very different from what used to happen before BJP came to rule. I would love to follow his footsteps and help the nation.