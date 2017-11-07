The most awaited wedding is around the corner and we all are anxiously waiting to see our comedy queen tie the knot on 3 december. With Bharti singh gearing up with the preparations of the wedding , it seems like the comedienne is all set to decide the DJ for her wedding. A source reveals that the person who has been roped in as the official DJ for the wedding is none other than Actress turned DJ Shilpi Sharma.

Celebrations are nothing without music. Actress turned DJ Shilpi Sharma who is popularly known for her amazing hits in Shah Rukh Khan's movie “Harry Met Sejal”and remixes such as “Baby Doll” and “Chittiyan Kalayian” has been approached to be a part of the grand wedding to make the crowd go crazy over her beats.

(Also Raed: Neeta Lulla goes fusion for Bharti Singh's wedding outfits)

With Bharti choosing the best for wedding Shilpi is all set to raise the bar and make it even more memorable for the beautiful duo.

(Aslo Read: Real reason behind Bharti - Harsh’s wedding date delay!)

Sharing a little more, the source revealed, "With Bharti's wedding coming close its true that she has approched DJ Shilpi Sharma to play at her wedding but nothing is yet finalised .The talks between the two are going on and it will soon be decided whether she will be playing at the wedding.”



