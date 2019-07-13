News

Adaa Khan is happy being SINGLE; here's why

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Well, you don't need to be in a relationship to enjoy a holiday! Travelling alone gives you the chance to indulge yourself and your selfie stick will become your best friend!

The gorgeous actress Adaa Khan is happy to be single and has enjoyed her recent holiday to Paris.

The Naagin fame Adaa shared some beautiful picture against Eiffel Tower on Instagram mentioning, “And It’s all in the name of LOVE #paris #singlehappy #lovemyself #eiffeltower”

