Adaa Khan to romance Kushal Tandon in Kapoors

While the media is buzz about Naagin 3’s cast, the former Naagin has signed her next project. TV’s hot diva Adaa Khan who has been out of the screen space for quite some time and was enjoying her break was contemplating projects. And now it seems like the lady has finally decided on which venture to give a thumbs up to.



TellyChakkar was the first one to break the story of TV’s hot hunk Kushal Tandon signing ALT Balaji’s next titled Kapoors. The original series will be Tandon’s debut on the digital space. And the latest information is that Adaa Khan has joined the cast.



The 28- year old actress who made her debut with Sony TV’s Palampur Express will be making her digital debut with this show. Adaa has decided to make her digital debut with her favorite Ekta Kapoor, who gave her the immensely successful series Naagin. The duo has also worked together in Adaa’s last show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. According to a little birdie, Adaa will be playing the female antagonist. She will be seen romancing and paired opposite Kushal Tandon.



The series will also feature other beautiful actresses like Riddhima Pandit and Karishma Sharma. The actresses will be playing sisters in the series. Riddhima will be playing the elder sister while Karishma the younger one.



As per our intel, the shooting will go on floors by 12/ 13, January. The series is produced by SOL Productions and will stream on ALT Balaji. The series is indeed getting bigger with such big names getting roped in for the cast.

Adaa Khan refused to comment on the development.

Stay glued to TellyChakkar, your one-stop destination for all news, infotainment and gossips.