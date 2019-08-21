Adaa Khan shares photos with host Rohit Shetty and co-contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi sets

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure reality shows. The makers have already kick-started shooting for the 10th season. The tenth season of the show which is going to be premiered in the month of January next year has been creating a lot of buzz in the media. Rohit Shetty and his team are in Bulgaria to shoot for the show and the celebrities have been leaving no stone unturned to perform their tasks well. Meanwhile, the celebs are also sharing pictures from their shooting location.



Adaa Khan, who is known for the supernatural TV series Naagin, will also be seen as a contestant. The Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara actress has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with host Rohit Shetty and her fellow contestants on the sets of the show. All the contestants including Rohit Shetty can be seen having some fun time on the sets as they pose together for the pictures.



Take a look below: