Ahead of the Teachers Day on Tuesday, actress Additi Gupta says she likes to learn new things in life and is open to both success and failure.

"I believe till we live we keep learning new things. It can be in any way, be it new technologies or certain situations. Every failure and success brings a new teaching to life," Additi said in a statement.

"As tomorrow is Teachers Day, I would love to thank each and everyone who has contributed to my life. I am used to keeping myself updated with new inventions in life," she added.

She has called herself a "happy learner".

"I welcome every learning with regards. I have always come across lots of people who have taught me this or that in life and I take it as blessing. I have made my rules and regulations and have chosen a way for my life with those teaching only," she said.

Additi has appeared in shows like "Qubool Hai", "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil" and "Ishqbaaaz".

(Source: IANS)



