Rolling Pictures’ Rishton Ka Chakravyuh aired on Star Plus is steadily climbing the ladders of popularity. The equation between Satrupa (Narayani Shashtri) and Anami (Mahima Makwana) has already become a highlight of the series.

In the upcoming episodes, the makers of the daily have planned to come up with a track which is not just entertaining but is gripping as well. This particular track will not just uphold the women empowerment stance (something which is the need of the hour). In the ongoing episodes of the drama, the loyal viewers have witnessed how Satrupa reveals the identity of her daughter Anami, who storms into Lal Mahal.

Her entry has already unleashed a high voltage dramaturgy in the household. The family is shocked to know about Anami, her ways and mannerisms are too bold for everyone in the family to take with a pinch of salt.

The upcoming episodes will now create major upheaval in the lives of its characters.

Sources close to TellyChakkar.com revealed that the family will now resort to legal help to get rid of this problem. “CBI officer Adhiraj (played by newbie Ankit Siwach) who is already investigating Vatsalya Vikram Singh’s (played by Devarshi Saha) murder mystery will be puzzled because of the family’s unwillingness to accept Anami as the heir to their family and with the very appearance of her after 18 long years.”

The source further adds, “when Adhiraj will visit Lal Mahal for investigating, the family will be irked with his presence and he will end up in a brawl with the family members. That is when, he will warn them by informing that he knows their secrets and that the murder mystery is on the verge of getting solved. He will also reveal that the murderer is a Lal Mahal insider!

This track will surely make sure; the audiences are glued to their TV sets. We surely can’t wait for it to be telecast.

