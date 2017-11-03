Touted as a cross cultural tale of Beauty and The Beast, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morre on Zee TV is gradually unveiling layers of the male protagonist, Adhiraj’s (Krrip Kapur Suri) character.

Seen as an angry young man, Adhiraj feels that Devi (Yesha Rughani) is his lucky mascot. However, his perception will soon change when things start going wrong in his life; thereby making things worse for Devi.

It will so happen that Devi will visit Rajawat Constructions to meet Adhiraj. She will bring him some delicious food to indulge in and the duo will be seen sharing a ‘made-for-each-other’ bond and some cute moments. But soon, Adhiraj will receive a call from a client to inform that his tender has been cancelled.

A credible source confirms to us, “Adhiraj is an aggressive person by nature and he will start doubting that Devi has a negative influence in his life and. He will feel that since Devi came to his office, his tender got cancelled and that his observation about Devi being lucky for him was his misunderstanding. The situations in the show which were seen in positive light will gradually change as Adhiraj will flaunt more shades than just a positive image. “

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates!