The new thriller show Rishton ka Chakravyuh (Rolling Pictures) aired on Star Plus, which is based on the relationship of a mother and daughter played by Narayani Shastri as Satrupa and Mahima Makwana as Anami as her daughter, will throw light on a murder probe.

We hear that CBI headquarters will give the responsibility of investigating a murder case to CBI officer Adhiraj (Ankit Siwach) and thus to probe the case, he will have to enter Lal Mahal to spy on everyone.

So, what will happen in the upcoming episode?

Well, in the coming episode, it will be seen that Adhiraj (Ankit Siwach) will begin the investigation by conducting a detailed probe inside Lal Mahal. He will implant a secret informer inside the palace to keep himself updated.

Also he will deploy vehicles for surveillance to spy on the family members residing inside Lal Mahal. He will have rapid face off with family members and will even have tussle with his father (Bhupinder Singh) due to difference in age and thoughts.

OMG! So, what will happen next?

We tried to connect with the actors for a comment but they remained busy with shooting.

Watch out this space for more updates!!