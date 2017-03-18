Hot Downloads

Adhvik Mahajan to enter Star Plus' Meri Durga

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
18 Mar 2017 11:58 PM

Handsome hunk Adhvik Mahajan will soon enter Star Plus' Meri Durga produced by Ravindra Gautam and Pradeep Kumar's Paperback Films.

He will now step into the shoes of the character Madhav which was earlier played by Vishal Bhardwaj.

As per sources, "The story ahead demanded a popular face. Hence the change."

As we know, Madhav plays the love interest of Amrita (Aishwarya Sharma).

We buzzed Adhvik and he confirmed on entering Meri Durga, but immediately told us to call him later.

We buzzed Producer Ravindra Gautam and the channel spokesperson, but did not get any reply.

Also we reached out to Vishal but did not connect to him.

As we know, Adhvik rose to fame with shows Bani Ishq Da Kalma, Jamai Raja and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Watch this space for more updates.

