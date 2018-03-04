Adhvik Mahajan loves to be known as Neha Adhvik Mahajan’s husband

Mumbai: Adhvik Mahajan, who recently joined the cast of COLORS’ social drama Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani, plays the role of a veterinary doctor, Vishal. He is helping Anushka (played by Avika Gor) in her fight to avenge the wrongdoings done to her family.

Apart from the stupendous work he is currently doing, what makes Adhvik even happier is the fact that his wife, stylist Neha Adhvik Mahajan, has successfully proven herself in the entertainment industry. He reveals that many identify him as Neha’s husband before applauding him for his performances and that, gives him immense joy.

Adhvik believes in women empowerment, just like the concept of 'Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani' that advocates a strong message for women to stand up and fight for their rights.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Adhvik decided to celebrate his wife’s success and said, “My wife is the most important woman in my life. She is a beautiful human being who has carved her own niche in the industry with a lot of hard work. Today, she is a famous stylist, fashioning top-notch celebrities from the entertainment industry and I am extremely proud of her. I love being known as Neha Adhvik Mahajan’s husband”

He further added saying, “The women in our lives need to be cherished and loved. This Women’s Day, I want to do something special for her, and have decided to take her for a mini trip to Andaman. I have even planned to cook her a meal and make that day even more special for her.”

Here’s wishing all the viewers of Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani a very happy Women’s Day in advance!