Aditi Bhatia is MOURNING the DEATH of her ‘MOTIVATION’

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia became a household name with her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has been working since she was a child and has previously worked in Tashan-e-Ishq and a few Bollywood films before debuting on TV.

The cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is very close to each other, and they are often found spending time together off the screens. That is probably the reason their scenes turn out so well, much to the delight of the masses.

While we have often spotted Aditi spending time with her close pals, particularly Anita Hassanandani, recently, traffic jams have made life a little difficult for her. But that’s the life of a true-blue Mumbaikar, right? She looks adorable in her posts thanks to her innocent expressions and fashion statements. However, a a few hours ago, she posed in white with a caption stating that she is mourning the death of her motivation.

Well, life can be tough at times, but one has to be strong and not become disheartened, isn’t it?

