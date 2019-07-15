Aditi Bhatia takes mother, grandmother to Siddhivinayak temple

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia, who is seen as Ruhi in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, did something special for her mother and grandmother. Recently, she took the duo for a spiritual and religious start of the day to the Siddhivinayak Temple.

She also took to social media and shared a picture of their early morning outing to the temple. She also wrote a lengthy heartfelt note.

She wrote, "As a kid I used to visit Siddhivinayak temple very often. Mom used to say that whatever you ask from Ganpati ji’s mushak is always fulfilled. I would talk to the mushak’s ear for 10 minutes until people would start pushing me and I would ask for my selection in various auditions (I would even specify the particular brand/ production house etc too) and of course pray for my family’s good health and good marks in exams. At a point, none of my prayers were being answered and not even one dream was coming true despite of begging God and promising that I won’t trouble mom and do good deeds (I was so young, dumb & innocent that in this one sided conversation with God I literally wanted a barter system that I’ll be good but you have to fulfil my dreams Anyway, I almost lost faith and I was on the verge of giving up acting when suddenly my prayers were answered and things started working out. I realise now that certain things were not working out because God had better plans for me. I have gotten much more than I ever asked for and each of my dream is coming true. My learning is that we should trust the process, work in the right direction and not give up. Everything happens for a reason, you never know what the universe has for you, it can be good/bad (that really depends on your karma) but we should really believe in dreams as dreams can come true. The same temple where people used to push me were pushing each other today to get a picture with me. I had goosebumps! I can’t really explain this feeling but all I can say is that I didn’t take more than 2 seconds with the mushak today as all I had to say was “THANK YOU.”

