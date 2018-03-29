Home > Tv > Tv News
Aditya to buy Yash’s company to take revenge on Zoya in Bepannah

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Colors’ newly launched thriller drama Bepannah, produced by Cinevistaas Ltd., has been keeping the viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes with gripping twists.

According to the ongoing episodes of the show, Aditya (Harshad Chopda) is adamant to take revenge on Zoya (Jennifer Winget) because of her husband Yash’s (Sehban Azim) deeds. Aditya believes that Yash had an extra marital affair with his wife Pooja (Namita Dubey).

Now we hear that the upcoming episodes of the series have a lot more twists in store for the viewers.

What do you think of Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda?

Our source informs us that soon Aditya and Zoya will be called at the police station for further investigation wherein Zoya will get shocked to see Yash and Aditya’s picture together.

Further, Aditya will buy Yash’s company to create more troubles for Zoya, who had only Yash’s company as his memory. She will be shocked to learn that Aditya has bought Yash’s company.

What will Zoya do now? Well, that would be an interesting watch for sure.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

