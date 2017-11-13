TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Creative Eye coming up with an exceptional show on Zee TV based on the concept of triple talaq.

Well, we now bring to you another interesting development on the show.

Adnan Khan who has earlier been part of Channel V’s Friends: Conditions Apply has been roped in to play the male lead. He will play a vital role and will juggle to match chords between the ideologies of his wife and the norm of triple talaq set by the society.

We could not get through Adnan for his comment.

For the uninitiated, the Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani fame, Eisha Singh is in talks with the production house for the role of the female protagonist.

The show is likely to launch in the month of December.