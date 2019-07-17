News

Adnan Khan injures himself on the sets of Ishq Subaan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 08:20 PM

MUMBAI: Ishq Subaan Allah is one the most successful shows on television, and the leads of the show Adnan and Eisha have become household names as their characters Kabir and Zara are loved by the audience.

Being an actor is never easy, as sometimes, you have to do tough scenes. In particular, doing action scenes can be really tough as every actor likes to perform their stunts themselves.

Adnan recently shared a post where you can see him performing an action scene where he he is seen jumping through fire. He injured himself a little, but the actor says that he loves doing his stunts by himself as he has a wonderful team who showers a lot of support on him.

Well, there is no doubt that Adnan is very hardworking and a fabulous actor. His dedication thus reflects in his performance.

Check out the post here.

