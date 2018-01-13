After an attack during shoot Vivek Dahiya questions security on sets

Actor Vivek Dahiya, who was recently shooting for a pilot outside Mumbai, had quite a scare. We hear that two men with swords were lingering in the area while the unit was shooting at wee hours in the morning and attacked the unit.

Our source informs us, "All necessary permissions had been taken to shoot and the shooting was happening late at night as its a horror genre show. While shooting at 2 am at night, two drunk men with swords were lingering and all of a sudden started attacking the unit. They even slashed the director's car and there was chaos on the sets as everyone was running around trying to save their lives. Luckily no one was hurt and eventually the police was called as the two were arrested."