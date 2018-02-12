Home > Tv > Tv News
After Divyanka, Digangana and more, Vijayendra Kumeria shines in the SKY

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2018 05:07 PM

Mumbai: Its time when stars are not only shining on-screens but in the sky too. Like literally!

Popular TV stars like Digangana Suryavanshi, Asha Negi, Divyanka Tripathi, Manish Raisinghan and many more have already a star named in the sky after their name and the latest to join the wagon is the good looking hunk Vijayendra Kumeria.

Vijayendra, currently seen as Suraj in Colors' popular daily Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada), has stole many hearts with his charismatic personality and good acting skills.

The actor enjoys a great fan following and his fans leave no stones unturned to express their love for him in different ways but recently some fans of him did something very special for him.

They named a star on Vijayendra's name and the actor is overwhelmed with their loving gesture and took his Instagram account to express his gratitude towards them.

Have a look at his Instagram post -

We reached out to Vijayendra Kumeria for his reaction, to which the actor shared, "I don't know how to react to this but its really sweet of them to think of registering a star on my name which will be there in the universe on my name. It really feel good. I feel that I am not so deserving to get something like this but their love is really cherishable for me.".

Shine on, Vijayendra!

Tags > Digangana Suryavanshi, Asha Negi, Divyanka Tripathi, Manish Raisinghan, Colors tv, Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada, Vijayendra Kumeria,

